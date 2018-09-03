Police believe they may have found a stolen trailer belonging to the Rowlett High School “Silver Rhythm Dancers,” Monday, September 3, 2018.

Pictures circulated on social media showing security images of a truck taking off with the trailer.

Rowlett Police said that an officer in Forney recognized the vehicle.

Police said they served a search warrant, and found a trailer painted over with another color.

The investigation is ongoing to confirm that the trailer belongs to the drill team.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but whoever stole the trailer could face charges of felony theft.