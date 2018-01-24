Stolen Vehicle Crashes into Fort Worth Apartments: FWFD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Stolen Vehicle Crashes into Fort Worth Apartments: FWFD

By Lauren Crawford

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    A stolen minivan slammed into the clubhouse of an apartment complex Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said.

    It happened at the Vega Place Apartments in the 6100 block of Community Lane at about 8 a.m.

    Officials said the vehicle made its way between apartment buildings before reversing into the clubhouse.

    No injuries were reported.

    A technical rescue team secured the building to ensure it wouldn't collapse, then removed the minivan.

    Details about the driver and when the vehicle was stolen have not been released.


