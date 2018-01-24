A stolen minivan slammed into the clubhouse of an apartment complex Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said. (Published 4 hours ago)

It happened at the Vega Place Apartments in the 6100 block of Community Lane at about 8 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle made its way between apartment buildings before reversing into the clubhouse.

No injuries were reported.

A technical rescue team secured the building to ensure it wouldn't collapse, then removed the minivan.

Details about the driver and when the vehicle was stolen have not been released.





