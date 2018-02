Arlington Police say they have arrested two juveniles after they were found riding around shooting guns into the air, Sunday February 4, 2018.

When officers pulled over the pair, they discovered the guns were stolen. Marijuana was also found inside the car.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted out a photo of the guns and marijuana. In the post he said "This is why we continue to focus on illegal guns, drugs and known offenders."