Stolen Car Crashes Into Dallas Home

Police are searching for people who allegedly stole a car and crashed into a Dallas home late Wednesday night.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of McCree Road in northeast Dallas.

The car had been previously located as a stolen vehicle and police had tried to stop it.

K-9 units and Dallas Police Air 1 both helped in the search, but no suspects have been found.

The crash caused heavy damage on the right side of the house, which was unoccupied

The neighbor next-door sustained a broken window form the debris.

No injuries were reported on scene.