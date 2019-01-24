Stolen Car Crashes Into Dallas Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Stolen Car Crashes Into Dallas Home

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Police are searching for people who allegedly stole a car and crashed into a Dallas home late Wednesday night.

    It happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of McCree Road in northeast Dallas.

    The car had been previously located as a stolen vehicle and police had tried to stop it.

    K-9 units and Dallas Police Air 1 both helped in the search, but no suspects have been found.

    The crash caused heavy damage on the right side of the house, which was unoccupied

    The neighbor next-door sustained a broken window form the debris.

    No injuries were reported on scene.

