By Daniel Cunningham - Special Contributor to The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Plants qualify for the tax savings, but be sure to choose drought-tolerant plants the are well adapted to heat. (Jae S. Lee/Staff Photographer)

    Most of us are familiar with the tax-free weekend associated with the start of school in August. In fact, these state-funded end-of-summer discounts are nearly 20 years old.

    But did you know that Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) now hosts a tax-free event of its own? And it's one that many gardeners might find quite intriguing, with water-saving plants, soil amendments and even certain irrigation equipment included in the long list of tax-free items.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

