Investigation Into Garland Car Fire Continues

Three children continue to fight for their lives after they were badly burned when the car they were left alone in caught fire. (Published 2 hours ago)

Still a Mystery as to What Caused Car Fire That Badly Burned 3 Children in Garland

Three children continue to fight for their lives after they were badly burned when the car they were left alone in caught fire.

It happened Saturday evening at a Garland shopping center on South First Street.

The boys, ages 4, 3 and 1, are in critical condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

The Garland fire marshal told NBC 5 Monday that at this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, adding that it appeared to have started in the front passenger area of the older model car, possibly the dash or the floor.

The boys' father Niekieya Mcgill, told NBC 5 Saturday night, that he left his kids in the car for about 30 minutes while he went into a video game store to sell a game console in order to get money for his kids.

Mcgill said he then saw the flames and ran out to save his children.

Police said a good Samaritan helped the boys' father pull the boys from the burning car.

The boys were rushed to the hospital -- one by helicopter.

Fire investigators combed through the rubble on Monday in order to find what sparked the fire.

Although this case could be determined to be a tragic accident, the boys' father could get cited with a Class C misdemeanor.

Texas law says a child under the age of seven cannot be left alone in a vehicle for more than five minutes unless there is someone at least 14 years of age with the child.

Garland police said they will, however, be considering the totality of the circumstances.

"In this situation it's a very terrifying and horribly situation for the family," said police Lt. Pedro Barineau. "Could he receive a citation for leaving the children in the car? Yes, but will he? We don't know yet. He's already going through, he and his family, are already going through something very traumatic."

Investigators will be looking at the history of the vehicle.

The car had paper plates, but it is unknown when it was purchased and in what condition.

Child Protective Services told NBC 5 they could not comment as to whether they are investigating a case that does not involved the fatality of a child or does not involve children in state custody.

