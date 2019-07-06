Authorities in Stephenville are asking for the public's help to locate a 12-year-old girl who, police say, ran away Saturday morning.

Kaylee Raye Cagle, 12, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stephenville Police Department. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but added they were concerned for Cagle's safety.

Cagle is between 5 feet and 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 80 to 100 pounds, police said. She has red, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with purple lettering and black or gray basketball-style shorts.

Anyone with information about Cagle's location is asked to call Stephenville police at 254-918-1273.

