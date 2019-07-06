Stephenville Police Ask for Help Finding 12-Year-Old Who Ran Away - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Stephenville Police Ask for Help Finding 12-Year-Old Who Ran Away

Kaylee Raye Cagle was last seen Saturday around 7 a.m., police say

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stephenville Police Ask for Help Finding 12-Year-Old Who Ran Away
    Stephenville Police Department
    Kaylee Raye Cagle, 12.

    Authorities in Stephenville are asking for the public's help to locate a 12-year-old girl who, police say, ran away Saturday morning.

    Kaylee Raye Cagle, 12, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stephenville Police Department. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but added they were concerned for Cagle's safety.

    Cagle is between 5 feet and 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 80 to 100 pounds, police said. She has red, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with purple lettering and black or gray basketball-style shorts.

    Anyone with information about Cagle's location is asked to call Stephenville police at 254-918-1273.

    Ridgecrest Rocked by Another Quake - Preliminary Reports 7.1 Magnitude

    [NATL] Ridgecrest Rocked by Another Quake - Preliminary Reports 7.1 Magnitude

    Ridgecrest, California experienced another earthquake, this one registering as7.1 magnitude, just a day after the region was hit with 6.4-magnitude quake.

    (Published Friday, July 5, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices