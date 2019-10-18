Stephen F. Austin Player Shot in the Head in Fort Worth

Stephen F. Austin State University safety LaCoryien Washington was shot in the head after a party, now he's recovering at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth. His teammates visited him Friday. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A former Mansfield Summit High School football player was wounded during a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Lacoryien Washington, a current football player Stephen F. Austin University, was shot in the head near Mansfield Highway, Stephen F. Austin coach Colby Carthel said in a tweet.

Fort Worth Police say they responded to a report that a man had been shot at the VFW hall located at 4937 Mansfield Highway on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police did not identify the victim, but they reported that the victim was shot in the head.

Washington was transported to a local hospital and received in the ICU.

On Friday afternoon, Washington got a special group of visitors at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

Incredibly, Washington, is on the road to recovery and expected to be released soon.

Outside JPS Hospital Friday afternoon, there were hugs and a sigh of relief from Stephen F Austin State University’s head football coach and the mother of a star recruit, shot over the weekend.

"He's doing wonderful, really, really, good. The doctor's saying that he's doing really, really, really well," said Kimberly Crawford.

Her son, 18-year-old LaCoryien Washington, was back in town on a bye week when he was hit between the eyes in a Fort Worth area parking lot. He was an apparent innocent bystander leaving a Halloween party with his younger brother around 1 a.m. Sunday.

"I lost it, frightening, scared," she said.

But those moments of fear quickly turned to thankfulness, thanks to his fighting spirit.

"Found him in pretty decent shape for being shot right square in the forehead. I was not expecting to be able to talk to him, or him being in good shape at all so just a miracle," said head coach Colby Carthel.

The freshman safety is now able to walk after a successful surgery removed the bullet on Tuesday.

"I just tease him, I said well you got hit in the right spot, you're a hard-headed rascal," Carthel said.

The coach made a return trip to visit him, this time with his team.

"I am very excited to see him. You know, when you're in a house with him and you see him every day, and just for him to be gone it hurts," said Willie Roberts, a freshman cornerback.

"I just can't wait to see him. I texted him yesterday, reminding him that I loved him and stuff," said Myles Heard, a freshman strong safety.

The Lumberjacks traveled from Nacogdoches on the way to their next game in Abilene, piling into JPS, anxious to see Washington's amazing recovery.

Carthel said he'll most likely red shirt, but that's okay, the players said they'll fight for him on the field.

"It's definitely fuel for me and I think the rest of the team sees it that way as well," Heard said.

And if things go well, soon enough he'll join them.

"He's already ready, talking about going back. He wants to be there already," Crawford said.

His mother said he could be released as soon as Friday evening. If so, he'll finish recovering at home in Arlington. As for the shooter, police are still working the case, but so far have no one in custody.

A GoFundMe page has been to help the family with the unexpected medical costs.