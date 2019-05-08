The stepfather of a girl who has been missing since Friday and who is the subject of an Amber Alert is now considered a person of interest in her disappearance, Houston police said.

Maleah Davis' stepfather, Darion Vence, was the last person to see Maleah before she went missing, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

He told police that he, his 2-year-old son and Maleah were abducted Friday evening and he reported Maleah missing Saturday night while he was hospitalized in Sugar Land.

He told investigators she was abducted more than 24-hours earlier by men in a pickup truck who beat him but then let him and his 2-year-old son go free, according to Houston police.

Houston police Sgt. Mark Holbrook said Vence told authorities he was driving to George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 9 p.m. Friday to pick up the girl's mother when he heard a popping sound that made him think his tire was flat. He veered to the side of the road to check it, then men in a pickup truck pulled up behind him, he said.

Vence told police that one of the men knocked him out and they abducted him, his 2-year-old son and Maleah. Vence told police he was in and out of consciousness until coming fully awake almost a day later, on the side of the road with his son but not Maleah, Holbrook said.

In his initial interview with Sugar Land police, Vence's "story changed several times," according to a department spokesman.

"His story just didn't add up," Sugar Land police spokesman Doug Adolph told The Associated Press.

Police said it was different elements that changed, such as how he got to the hospital, KPRC reported.

The case has since been turned over to Houston police since it was a crime that happened in the city.

Child Protective Services confirmed to KPRC that the agency received a report of allegations of physical abuse in August after Maleah suffered a head injury.

According to police, Maleah has had multiple brain surgeries.

Searchers are focusing on finding Maleah and a silver Nissan Altima that surveillance video showed she and her stepdad were in on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.