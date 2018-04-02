Stella Artois Recalls Beer, Glass Particles May be Inside Bottles - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Stella Artois Recalls Beer, Glass Particles May be Inside Bottles

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stella Artois Recalls Beer, Glass Particles May be Inside Bottles
    Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Stella Artois
    Stella Artois bottle caps are see at a Ukrainian bottling plant n in this March 3, 2017, file photo, with (inset) an image showing one step in how to identify bottles affected by an April 2, 2018, recall.

    Stella Artois has issued a voluntary recall for select packages of the Belgium beer over concerns that there may be glass particles inside the bottles.

    The company says the recalled bottles are 11.2 ounces and were sold in 6, 12, 18 and 24 packs.

    Individual Stella Artois bottles in the "Best of Belgium" multi-packs as well as the Stella Artois Légére 6 and 12 packs are also included in the recall.

    Stella Artois, which is owned by a subsidiary of Anheuser-Bush said in a press release that they believe that the affected bottles will be less than one percent of the glass bottles sold in North America annually, the company decided to issue the voluntary recall to ensure the safety of it's customers. 

    US Flag Taken Down in St. Petersburg

    [NATL] US Flag Taken Down in St. Petersburg

    After the U.S. expelled Russian diplomats, 60 American diplomats were ordered to leave Russia.

    (Published Saturday, March 31, 2018)

    You can check to see if any beer you may currently have is recalled by checking this website.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices