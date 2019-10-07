State Releases New Amber Guyger Mug Shot

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, is continuing the intake process in the state prison system.

NBC 5 obtained Monday a new booking photo of Guyger from the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Gatesville is approximately 40 miles west of Waco.

Custody of Guyger was transferred Friday morning from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

All new Texas prisoners undergo physical and mental health screenings, during which they can identify themselves as former law enforcement officers and say whether they believe they need special protection, according to Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel.

The department keeps a list of high-profile prisoners and holds some people in protective custody, but Desel said he could not provide any information on where Guyger will be imprisoned until she's been through the two- to four-week screening.

Guyger will be eligible for parole in five years, after serving half of her sentence.