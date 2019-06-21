The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing part of Texas 121 and Texas 26 in Grapevine this weekend to remove a bridge.

The bridge to be removed is the existing northbound Texas 26 bridge to northbound Texas 121. The bridge replacing the existing bridge opens Friday night.

The bridge removal is part of the ongoing Interstate 635/Texas 121 interchange project. It's the first bridge demolition of the project and more are planned throughout the summer.

The following closures will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday:

Full closure on northbound SH 121 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Full closure on northbound SH 26 off-ramp to northbound SH 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Full closure on southbound SH 121 at FM 2499/Grapevine Mills Parkway. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Full closure on southbound SH 121 frontage road at Grapevine Mills Trail. Traffic will be detoured to SH 26.

Full closure on southbound FM 2499 from Grapevine Mills Boulevard to SH 121. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Full closure on westbound I-635 off-ramps to northbound SH 121/FM 2499 and southbound SH 121/eastbound SH 114/DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

People driving in the area are warned to allow for extra time to arrive at their destination or to seek an alternate route.