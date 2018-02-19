Texas 26 Work Causes Temporary Traffic Trouble

Progress comes at a price in Tarrant County as the widening of Texas 26 is set to cause some closures on the road to completion. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

Progress comes at a price in Tarrant County as the widening of Texas 26 is set to cause some closures on the road to completion.

Starting Monday, the Texas 26 project which runs through Colleyville will move into phase two. For several days Church Road and Fire Station Driveway will be closed to traffic crossing 26.

The closures are to move southbound traffic to new pavement and remove some temporary driveways. The construction on the inside lanes of both northbound and southbound traffic will make a six-lane highway when completed.

The Texas Department of Transportation estimates the second phase will take approximately seven months, phase three take eight months and five months are needed for phase five.

The $38.2 million project promises new sidewalks on both sides of the highway and reconstruction of the Little Bear Creek Bridge.

