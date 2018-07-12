State Highway 183 to Move to New Bridge Over Trinity River

Main lanes of State Highway 183 are set to move to a new bridge over the Trinity River this weekend.

In preparation for the move, various lane and ramp closures will be in place overnight Saturday.

Crews will move traffic on eastbound 183 from Carl Road to Mockingbird Lane onto new bridges and main lanes.

The following are closed starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Main lanes:

Two lanes closed in this location. At least one lane will remain open.

Ramps:

Eastbound 183 off-ramp to Loop 12 closed. Follow detour to Carl Road exit ramp.

Eastbound 183 off-ramp to northbound Spur 482 closed. Follow detour to Carl Road exit ramp.



Southbound Spur 482 to eastbound 183 closed. Follow detour to frontage road.

Eastbound 183 off-ramp to Mockingbird Lane closed. Follow detour to I-35E and Inwood Rd.

Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly. For more information, click here.

