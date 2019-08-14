State Fair of Texas Revealing 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas Revealing 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists

The finalists will be announced at 6:10 a.m. live in the video player below

By Matt Jackson

Published 15 minutes ago

    Early Wednesday morning, the State Fair of Texas will reveal the creative food items picked as finalists for the coveted Big Tex Choice Award.

    The finalists will be announced at 6:10 a.m. live in the video player above.

    In July, the fair released its list of 33 semi-finalist food creations, which moved on to a second round of judging to determine the finalist.

    Awards for "Best Taste – Sweet," "Best Taste – Savory," and "Most Creative" will be handed out by celebrity judges before the gates open at the fair.

    See the full list of semi-finalists below:

    Savory Sweet 
    BBQ Pork RangoonsBig Red® Chicken Bread
    Cajun Crab BombsChampagne Jell-O® Hot Shots
    Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites
    Chicks in a ConeDeep Fried CRACKER JACK®
    Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed WafflesDeep Fried Energy Bites 
    Deep Fried Mexican MoleDeep Fried Nutella® Custard Stuffed French Toast 
    Deep Fried Street Corn Extreme Fried Bananarama 
    Deep Fried TexicanFla'Mango Tango 
    Fried Burnt End Burrito Fried Creme Brulee Berry Crunch 
    Fry Rub & RyeFried Oreo® Gelato Pop
    Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack CheeseFried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding 
    Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake Peanut Butter Cup Snookie 
    PB&J Bacon Pickle DogQuick Fried "Black Gold" Truffles
    Pig in a Cannoli 
    Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball 
    Stokin-Smokin Cowboy's Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll
    Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone
    Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters
    Texas Fried Fritos® Pie Burrito Dog
    The "Ain't No Lie it's Fried" Steak

    All proceeds from the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program. In 2019, the Fair awarded nearly $1.25 million in new college scholarships to 196 graduating high school seniors throughout the Lone Star State and seven Seasonal Employee Scholarship recipients.

