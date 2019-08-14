Get your taste buds ready! The 2019 State Fair of Texas is just 63 days away and we are getting our first look at the creative food items up for this year's Big Tex Choice Award. (Published Friday, July 26, 2019)

Early Wednesday morning, the State Fair of Texas will reveal the creative food items picked as finalists for the coveted Big Tex Choice Award.

The finalists will be announced at 6:10 a.m.

In July, the fair released its list of 33 semi-finalist food creations, which moved on to a second round of judging to determine the finalist.

Awards for "Best Taste – Sweet," "Best Taste – Savory," and "Most Creative" will be handed out by celebrity judges before the gates open at the fair.

See the full list of semi-finalists below:

Savory Sweet BBQ Pork Rangoons Big Red® Chicken Bread Cajun Crab Bombs Champagne Jell-O® Hot Shots Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites Chicks in a Cone Deep Fried CRACKER JACK® Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffles Deep Fried Energy Bites Deep Fried Mexican Mole Deep Fried Nutella® Custard Stuffed French Toast Deep Fried Street Corn Extreme Fried Bananarama Deep Fried Texican Fla'Mango Tango Fried Burnt End Burrito Fried Creme Brulee Berry Crunch Fry Rub & Rye Fried Oreo® Gelato Pop Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake Peanut Butter Cup Snookie PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog Quick Fried "Black Gold" Truffles Pig in a Cannoli Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball Stokin-Smokin Cowboy's Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters Texas Fried Fritos® Pie Burrito Dog The "Ain't No Lie it's Fried" Steak

All proceeds from the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program. In 2019, the Fair awarded nearly $1.25 million in new college scholarships to 196 graduating high school seniors throughout the Lone Star State and seven Seasonal Employee Scholarship recipients.