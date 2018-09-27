State Fair of Texas Opens for 2018 Season Friday

In less than 24 hours, the State Fair of Texas will officially kick off its 2018 season, kicking of 24 straight days of big fun, entertainment, and of course deep fried food.

The gates at Fair Park will open Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m.

Big crowds are expected for opening weekend -- and to that end, fair organizers say there are several things you can do to reduce your stress level and maximize your time enjoying the fair.

First, they recommend you buy your tickets in advance online. Not only will that allow you to bypass the ticket lines once you get to Fair Park, but general admission tickets are $1.50 cheaper online than they are at the gate.

Watch Christine Blasey Ford's Full Opening Statement

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave her opening statement Thursday, recounting her allegation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Second, they acknowledge parking can get hectic -- which is why they also recommend that fairgoers use DART rail to get to and from Fair Park. In anticipation of the crowds, DART has added several trains and extended some lines. Organizers say another benefit of using DART -- the trains literally drop you off and pick you up at the front gate.

Finally, they recommend that you look at the daily schedule before you arrive, so you can better plan out your visit.

"The energy out here is incredible," said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas. "Just driving onto the fairgrounds is different. It's like it's showtime. You know, the moment we pull in [Friday], the gates open. And we just can't wait to welcome all of our fairgoers back again this year."

The State Fair of Texas runs September 28 - October 21. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.