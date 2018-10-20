State Fair of Texas Extends Hours for Final Weekend

Officials at the State Fair of Texas said they have had lower attendance this year due to the wet weather. (Published 55 minutes ago)

It’s the final weekend for the State Fair of Texas.

Officials at the State Fair of Texas said they have had lower attendance this year due to the wet weather.

With this last weekend of the fair being sunny and dry, the fair is extending its hours on Saturday and Sunday.

“If you haven’t had a chance because of the weather, this weekend is your last chance to come out. We’ve got great weather… not too hot, not too cold. It’s just perfect out here,” said Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of the fair.

The gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

The Midway will stay open as long as possible for anyone who wants to enjoy the games and rides.