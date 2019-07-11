State Fair of Texas Announces GO TEXAN Blue Ribbon Wine Selection

The State Fair of Texas has introduced a new Blue-Ribbon Wine Selection program.

A panel of nine wine experts blindly judged 94 wines from across the Lone Star State and selected 12 of the best to receive the "GO TEXAN Blue Ribbon" distinction.

"I raise my glass and toast the winners of this year's GO TEXAN Blue Ribbon Wine Selection Competition," said Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner. "And of course, I'd remind all Texans that whether visiting the State Fair of Texas this year, or shopping for that perfect bottle of wine, taste the best of Texas and remember Texas agriculture matters!"

These ribbon-winning wines represent 11 different wineries across the state, with a mix of red, white, and sparkling wines.

The State Fair Wine Garden, located between the GO TEXAN Pavilion and Pan Am Arena, will have a special tasting station to showcase the prize-winning wines. They will be sold in two-ounce samples, by the glass, and by the bottle.