State Fair of Texas Announces 2019 Theme

Left: Big Tex art with the "Celebrating Texas Creativity" theme. Right: A colorful crochet corn dog that won second place last year in the needlework and sewing adults competition.

It's the first day of spring but the State Fair of Texas has September already on our minds. The 2019 theme was announced Friday morning as "Celebrating Texas Creativity."

It's a nod to the many pieces of work entered into more than 1,100 Creative Arts contests each year.

Last year, NBC 5 staff spotted plenty of handmade gems in the Creative Arts building: a crochet corny dog, a dress made of soda tabs, a needlepoint Dr Pepper can, a crochet Mister Rogers and more.

State Fair officials said in a statement, in part:

"Celebrated far and wide by those young and old, creativity is a gift that draws inspiration from everyday life. It is stitched in the fabric of Texas history, proudly illustrating our Lone Star State culture and the many ways Texans express their ingenuity. From painting to cooking, designing to inventing, and everything in between, the State Fair of Texas is excited to highlight Texan artistry through its 2019 theme, 'Celebrating Texas Creativity.'"

Online registration for the Creative Arts contests opens soon.

"This year’s theme celebrates something that plays an ongoing role throughout every corner of the Fair," said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas President in a statement. "Creativity produces everything you see on the fairgrounds each year - new exhibits and shows, ribbon-winning entries in Creative Arts, and one-of-a-kind Fair food. Outside of Fair season, it influences growth in our year-round initiatives, like the hydroponic growing systems added in Big Tex Urban Farms, creating workshops and capacity-building programming with local organizations, and fundraising events supporting the Big Tex Scholarship Program."

The 2019 State Fair runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 20 at Fair Park (which is 210 days away, if you're counting.)