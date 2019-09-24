State Fair of Texas Features Bigger Map Than Ever Before - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Guyger Murder Trial
The new 2019 Texas State Fair Visitor's Guide is here, and the map is the biggest it has ever been

By Hannah Jones

Published 6 minutes ago

    The State Fair of Texas opens at the end of this week, featuring new attractions and a bigger map than ever before. 

    The all new 2019 Visitor's Guide explains the schedule of events, the map of the fairgrounds, and all of the must-see attractions.

    The new map shows the vast number of activities and shows available at the park this year, including exhibits showcasing the Dallas Police Mounted Unit and the Casa de Chocolate, shows and activities featuring pig races and stunt dog shows, live music on five different stages, and a wide variety of food options.

    Musical guests this year include Rick Springfield, Daughtry, Billy Ray Cyrus, and 98 Degrees. 

    The State Fair of Texas kicks off this Friday, Sept. 27.

