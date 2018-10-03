State Fair Introduces 'Sensory-Friendly Mornings'

The State Fair of Texas introduced "sensory-friendly mornings" for people who may find the bright lights and loud sounds of the fair to be overwhelming. Sensory-friendly mornings happen every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Published 2 hours ago)

For the first time the State Fair of Texas is introducing Sensory-Friendly Mornings.

The fair worked with national and local organizations to come up with ways to make the fair grounds more accessible to those with autism or sensory-related concerns.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday of the fair there will be no lights, music or microphones on the Midway.

The Fair also created a guided itinerary will a list of activities that are easy on the eyes and ears and designated areas as “Quiet Zones” where families can go to depressurize.

State Fair Sights: SPAM Competition

The SPAM competition at the State Fair of Texas brought out dishes like SPAM dips, SPAM eggrolls and SPAM sliders. But the winner of them all: SPAM Beach Bombs. (Published 2 hours ago)

ONLINE: Sensory-Friendly Mornings