State Fair Introduces 'Sensory-Friendly Mornings' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

Covering the massive State Fair of Texas

State Fair Introduces 'Sensory-Friendly Mornings'

By Katy Blakey

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    State Fair Introduces 'Sensory-Friendly Mornings'

    The State Fair of Texas introduced "sensory-friendly mornings" for people who may find the bright lights and loud sounds of the fair to be overwhelming. Sensory-friendly mornings happen every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Published 2 hours ago)

    For the first time the State Fair of Texas is introducing Sensory-Friendly Mornings.

    The fair worked with national and local organizations to come up with ways to make the fair grounds more accessible to those with autism or sensory-related concerns.

    Between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday of the fair there will be no lights, music or microphones on the Midway.

    The Fair also created a guided itinerary will a list of activities that are easy on the eyes and ears and designated areas as “Quiet Zones” where families can go to depressurize.

    State Fair Sights: SPAM Competition

    [DFW] State Fair Sights: SPAM Competition

    The SPAM competition at the State Fair of Texas brought out dishes like SPAM dips, SPAM eggrolls and SPAM sliders. But the winner of them all: SPAM Beach Bombs.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    ONLINE: Sensory-Friendly Mornings

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices