State Fair Introduces 'Sensory-Friendly Mornings'

For the first time the State Fair of Texas is introducing Sensory-Friendly Mornings.
The fair worked with national and local organizations to come up with ways to make the fair grounds more accessible to those with autism or sensory-related concerns.
Between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday of the fair there will be no lights, music or microphones on the Midway.
The Fair also created a guided itinerary will a list of activities that are easy on the eyes and ears and designated areas as “Quiet Zones” where families can go to depressurize.