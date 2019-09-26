State Fair Inspires Students in Science

Students in Collin County are using the fair to test their skills in science. (Published 46 minutes ago)

The State Fair of Texas kicks off Friday, and some of the excitement has already spilled into North Texas schools.

Students in Collin County are using the fair to test their skills in science.

At Sonny & Joanne McSpedden Elementary School in the Frisco Independent School District, students in Kelsey Shaw's class have transformed their classroom into their own version of the State Fair.

The students created a model of a fair booth, but they have to show how science and math are a part of their design.

New Coffee Business Creates Buzz With Male Baristas

A new business is creating a buzz in Seattle, and the slogan says it all: 'Hot guys serving hot coffee.' (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

This State Fair Lesson Plan was part of "Rock Your School," a day devoted to creative ways to teach. Creative lesson plans were in action all over McSpedden Elementary.

"They got a lot out of it. The kids were more engaged. They do a lot of room transformations and saw a difference it made for the kids," teacher Kranti Singh said.

The students recognize the difference.

"It's kinda boring sitting there listening to the teacher rather than starting to build," said Nishanth Busireddy, a student.

"It's easier to learn when you're doing it in a fun environment," said student Sophie Dunn.

Academically, it's working. After the creative lesson plans, teachers told us they can truly see a change.

Florida 'Goat Guy' Relies on Animals for Therapy

A Florida man overcame a tragic accident to earn the nickname "Goat Guy." (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

"You can't teach a love for learning. They have to find that on their own, but you hope doing this helps builds those things," Shaw said.