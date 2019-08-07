State Fair Hosts Job Fair and Resource Fair

SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 19: A "now hiring" sign is posted on a table during the Recruit Military Career Fair March 19, 2009 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of military veterans attended the career fair that was open only to veterans. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The State Fair of Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday.

It's the first "Mapping Your Future: Successful Re-entry Resource Fair and Job Fair," which is free and open to the public. The Resource Fair is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday followed by the Job Fair at 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Both will take place in historic Fair Park at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center at 1403 Washington St. in Dallas.

This fair aims to assist those who have previously been incarcerated by connecting them to local organizations that offer support in removing barriers and obstacles they may face daily.

Developing Top DCS Official Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

The Job Fair offers attendees access to employment opportunities that can lead to financially supporting themselves and their families. Attendees will receive valuable resources, assistance, and opportunities that facilitate positive reintegration into the community.

The goal of both the Resource Fair and the Job Fair is to spread awareness and change the social stigma surrounding incarceration, while bringing resources and opportunities to one central location, making them more readily available to the community, the State Fair said in a statement.

The following vendors will be at the resource fair:

Vendors that will be in attendance include: A+ EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY / AES Literacy Institute / Adult Enrichment Services

AIN

Altus Traffic Management

APAA

Assurance Wireless

Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center

BBVA

Bike Friendly South Dallas

Bloc2Stoc

City of Dallas

City of Dallas Fresh Start Re-Entry Employment

City of Dallas Municipal Court

CitySquare

Community Courts

Cornbread Hustle, Inc

Video Man Indicted in Road Rage Machete Attack on LBJ in Dallas

Dallas Police Dept Southeast NPO

DFW CBT

Exodus Ministries

FedEx Ground

First Choice Social Services

First Step Community Empowerment

Forgiven Felons

Golden Gate Adult Rehabilitation Ministry

Goodwill Industries of Dallas

Grant Halliburton Foundation

Green Careers Dallas

Heart of Courage

Hogg's Automotive Training Academy, Inc.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

LIFT (Literacy Instruction for Texas)

Mansfield Mission Center

Marathon Staffing

Miles of Freedom

Mountain Top Contractors

North Texas Food Bank

On the Road Lending

One Man's Treasure

OnTrack Staffing

Operation Care International

Oxford House Outreach & Reentry

Personnel Services

Positive Reflection Ministries

Prism Health North Texas

Quest for Greater Success

Richland College

Richland College South Dallas Training Center - Workforce Training Department

Sheraton Dallas Hotel

Soul Flight Ministry

Southwest Public Relations, Inc.

Staff Zone

Stride Staffing

Stush Kidz

Texas Workforce Solutions - Vocational Rehabilitation Services

The Academy of Barbering, LLC

Toysjewelry4u

Transformance

Trinity Restoration Ministries

Under 1 Roof

UniCorp Services, Inc.

United States Navy

University of Texas at Arlington

Wilkinson Center

World Flight Services

XL Pro Staffing