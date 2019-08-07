State Fair Hosts Job Fair and Resource Fair - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Hosts Job Fair and Resource Fair

Previously incarcerated individuals will have the opportunity to meet with different vendors providing resources on the Wednesday, Aug. 7 and a variety of employers on the Thursday, Aug. 8.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 19: A "now hiring" sign is posted on a table during the Recruit Military Career Fair March 19, 2009 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of military veterans attended the career fair that was open only to veterans. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    The State Fair of Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday.

    It's the first "Mapping Your Future: Successful Re-entry Resource Fair and Job Fair," which is free and open to the public. The Resource Fair is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday followed by the Job Fair at 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

    Both will take place in historic Fair Park at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center at 1403 Washington St. in Dallas.

    This fair aims to assist those who have previously been incarcerated by connecting them to local organizations that offer support in removing barriers and obstacles they may face daily.

    The Job Fair offers attendees access to employment opportunities that can lead to financially supporting themselves and their families. Attendees will receive valuable resources, assistance, and opportunities that facilitate positive reintegration into the community.

    The goal of both the Resource Fair and the Job Fair is to spread awareness and change the social stigma surrounding incarceration, while bringing resources and opportunities to one central location, making them more readily available to the community, the State Fair said in a statement.

    The following vendors will be at the resource fair:

    Vendors that will be in attendance include: A+ EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY / AES Literacy Institute / Adult Enrichment Services

    AIN

    Altus Traffic Management

    APAA

    Assurance Wireless

    Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center

    BBVA

    Bike Friendly South Dallas

    Bloc2Stoc

    City of Dallas

    City of Dallas Fresh Start Re-Entry Employment

    City of Dallas Municipal Court

    CitySquare

    Community Courts

    Cornbread Hustle, Inc

    Dallas Police Dept Southeast NPO

    DFW CBT

    Exodus Ministries

    FedEx Ground

    First Choice Social Services

    First Step Community Empowerment

    Forgiven Felons

    Golden Gate Adult Rehabilitation Ministry

    Goodwill Industries of Dallas

    Grant Halliburton Foundation

    Green Careers Dallas

    Heart of Courage

    Hogg's Automotive Training Academy, Inc.

    Holiday Inn Club Vacations

    LIFT (Literacy Instruction for Texas)

    Mansfield Mission Center

    Marathon Staffing

    Miles of Freedom

    Mountain Top Contractors

    North Texas Food Bank

    On the Road Lending

    One Man's Treasure

    OnTrack Staffing

    Operation Care International

    Oxford House Outreach & Reentry

    Personnel Services

    Positive Reflection Ministries

    Prism Health North Texas

    Quest for Greater Success

    Richland College

    Richland College South Dallas Training Center - Workforce Training Department

    Sheraton Dallas Hotel

    Soul Flight Ministry

    Southwest Public Relations, Inc.

    Staff Zone

    Stride Staffing

    Stush Kidz

    Texas Workforce Solutions - Vocational Rehabilitation Services

    The Academy of Barbering, LLC

    Toysjewelry4u

    Transformance

    Trinity Restoration Ministries

    Under 1 Roof

    UniCorp Services, Inc.

    United States Navy

    University of Texas at Arlington

    Wilkinson Center

    World Flight Services

    XL Pro Staffing

