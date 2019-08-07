State Fair Hosts Job Fair and Resource Fair

The State Fair of Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday.
It's the first "Mapping Your Future: Successful Re-entry Resource Fair and Job Fair," which is free and open to the public. The Resource Fair is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday followed by the Job Fair at 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Both will take place in historic Fair Park at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center at 1403 Washington St. in Dallas.
This fair aims to assist those who have previously been incarcerated by connecting them to local organizations that offer support in removing barriers and obstacles they may face daily.
The Job Fair offers attendees access to employment opportunities that can lead to financially supporting themselves and their families. Attendees will receive valuable resources, assistance, and opportunities that facilitate positive reintegration into the community.
The goal of both the Resource Fair and the Job Fair is to spread awareness and change the social stigma surrounding incarceration, while bringing resources and opportunities to one central location, making them more readily available to the community, the State Fair said in a statement.
The following vendors will be at the resource fair:
