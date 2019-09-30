State Fair Honors Vietnam Veterans

The State Fair of Texas celebrates everything that is great about the Lone Star State.

And at the State Fair, there is a group that is dedicated to celebrating the service of the greatest among us here in the Lone Star State – military veterans.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) House, located near the Gate 4 entrance on the north side of Fair Park, is handing out commemorative pins throughout the Fair to veterans who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

The pin commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Vietnam veteran Rogelio Sotero, of Mesquite, visited the DAR House on the opening day of the State Fair and received his pin.

"I’m honored to have it," Sotero said, his voice wavering. "To me it’s an honor to serve my country."

The DAR estimates that upwards of 50,000 veterans who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are eligible to receive the commemorative pin.

The DAR House is open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. throughout the State Fair of Texas.