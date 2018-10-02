State Fair Hacks: Where to Find Cheap Water, Beer and Food

The State Fair of Texas is in full swing, though I don't need to tell you this. Just look at the number of fried food pics and Big Tex selfies on your Facebook feed.

The fair means a whole lotta fun, but it also means spending a whole lotta loot. Don't fret Texans, we scoured the fairgrounds in search of deals and steals to make the trip easier on your wallet. So grab this handy fried food map and our list of eats that are worth your dime, and get on down to Fair Park. With a little strategy, you can save on admission, too.

Water for $1 or less

It's imperative to stay hydrated at the State Fair, and luckily several booths get that it shouldn't cost an entire sheet of tickets to do so. The Continental Daughters of the American Revolution House (D.A.R. House), located right by the front entrance gate, sells water and soda for $1. The history lesson comes free.

