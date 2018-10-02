State Fair Hacks: Where to Find Cheap Water, Beer and Food - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

Covering the massive State Fair of Texas

State Fair Hacks: Where to Find Cheap Water, Beer and Food

By Tiney Ricciardi / The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    State Fair Hacks: Where to Find Cheap Water, Beer and Food
    NBC 5 News

    The State Fair of Texas is in full swing, though I don't need to tell you this. Just look at the number of fried food pics and Big Tex selfies on your Facebook feed.

    The fair means a whole lotta fun, but it also means spending a whole lotta loot. Don't fret Texans, we scoured the fairgrounds in search of deals and steals to make the trip easier on your wallet. So grab this handy fried food map and our list of eats that are worth your dime, and get on down to Fair Park. With a little strategy, you can save on admission, too.

    Water for $1 or less

    It's imperative to stay hydrated at the State Fair, and luckily several booths get that it shouldn't cost an entire sheet of tickets to do so. The Continental Daughters of the American Revolution House (D.A.R. House), located right by the front entrance gate, sells water and soda for $1. The history lesson comes free.

    Surfer Breaks Record for Largest Wave Ridden by a Woman

    [NATL] Surfer Breaks World Record for Largest Wave Ridden by a Woman

    Maya Gabeira broke a Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ridden by a female surfer when she rode out a 68-foot-high wave in Nazaré, Portugal, on Jan. 18. 

    (Published Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018)

    You can see the rest of the discounts from our media partners over at Guide Live by clicking here.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices