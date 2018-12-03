Star-Studded Memorial for 41st President in Houston

Hundreds gathered in downtown Houston to honor to life of President George H.W. Bush. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Hearts are heavy here in the heart of Houston after the passing of George H.W. Bush, a man who adopted the city as his home decades ago.

At a public memorial Monday night, he was remembered for his character and contributions to the country.

Fun socks were collected for charity and people were encouraged to wear quirky socks, something for which the President was famous.

He seemed to have a pair for every occasion, including his own funeral.

Fortune Telling and Rock Stars: Why You Should Experience Armenian Coffee

Armenian coffee dates to the 15th century and has a rich history. We take a look at the traditions involved with Armenian coffee, get our fortune told through our coffee grounds, and talk to Serj Tankian, lead singer of System of a Down, about why he is getting involved in the coffee business. (Published Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018)

His post-White House spokesperson tweeted Monday that President Bush will be buried in socks reflecting his military service in World War II.

Hundreds gathered at a Hermann Memorial Park in front of Houston City Hall to watch performances by family friends like Grammy-winner Yolanda Adams, country music star Clay Walker, who performed in 2014 at the 25th anniversary of Bush's presidency; and country music stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who befriended Bush in the 1960s.

“We're celebrating his life and his legacy and all the great work that him and his family has done, for this city for this country,” said John Locke, a Houston resident in attendance.