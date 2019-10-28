St. Mark's School, Damaged in Dallas Tornado, Set to Reopen Tuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
St. Mark's School, Damaged in Dallas Tornado, Set to Reopen Tuesday

Published 14 minutes ago

    Crews Work Sun Up to Sun Down to Get St. Mark's Reopened

    Officials with St. Mark's School of Texas say classes will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The school's 40-acre campus took a direct hit by an EF-3 tornado last week.

    School leaders said the Hicks Athletic Center is a complete loss and several other buildings were damaged.However the only building that will not be usable when classes resume is the Decherd Fine Arts Center, which will take several weeks to repair.

    Crews have been working from dawn until dusk the last few days, clearing uprooted trees and debris from campus.

    Faculty and staff gathered at the school for a half-day on Monday to prepare for the boys' return on Tuesday.

