Spring-Like Warmth Coming, Along With Storms

Today was the end of the hard freezes in North Texas this week, and maybe for the season.

The average date of the last freeze in March 12.

A warm-up begins Wednesday afternoon. With a south wind, highs will climb into the low and mid 50s. These temperatures will feel mild compared to the past few days, but they are still below the normal high of 65.

The rest of the week will feel like spring with highs in the 70s.

Along with the warmth comes the threat for spring-like storms. A cold front will move through North Texas late Friday into early Saturday. The overall chance for storms is 60 percent.

This storm system has a lot of upper level energy with it, and some of the storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma is watching North Texas. We are currently placed under a marginal risk for severe weather.

It is a low-end risk, but if storms grow strong enough there will be a threat for hail and damaging wind gusts. Stay weather aware and download the NBCDFW app to get up-to-the-minute alerts and access to our S-band radar.

These storms will only partially impact your weekend. As of Wednesday, the timing for these storms to clear will be before noon Saturday. Saturday afternoon looks dry. Sunday will be dry, just a little cooler.

The time change is also this weekend. Early Sunday morning set your clocks ahead one hour.

