LIVE RADAR: Spotty Weekend Storms Possible

Rain has occurred every weekend this month at DFW. Once again there will be a chance of storms. However, unlike the previous weekends, we are not expecting well organized and long lasting storms. This weekend's storms will be spotty and confined mainly to the afternoons and evenings.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest storms will be capable of gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. Any storm will produce lightning and brief downpours. Make sure you stay up to date on the forecast if you plan to be outside.

The areas with the highest rain chances will be across East Texas on Saturday, with lower chances in North Texas.

On Sunday, the highest chance will shift into Central Texas, with lower chances of rain in North Texas.

Despite the chance of spotty storms, much of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will be a bit below normal in the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

