LIVE RADAR: Spotty Weekend Storms Possible
LIVE RADAR: Spotty Weekend Storms Possible

By Rick Mitchell

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Rain has occurred every weekend this month at DFW. Once again there will be a chance of storms. However, unlike the previous weekends, we are not expecting well organized and long lasting storms. This weekend's storms will be spotty and confined mainly to the afternoons and evenings.

    While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest storms will be capable of gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. Any storm will produce lightning and brief downpours. Make sure you stay up to date on the forecast if you plan to be outside.

    The areas with the highest rain chances will be across East Texas on Saturday, with lower chances in North Texas.

    On Sunday, the highest chance will shift into Central Texas, with lower chances of rain in North Texas.

    Despite the chance of spotty storms, much of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will be a bit below normal in the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

