Spotty Thunderstorms Possible, Though Much of DFW Will Stay Dry Tuesday Into Wednesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Spotty Thunderstorms Possible, Though Much of DFW Will Stay Dry Tuesday Into Wednesday

Record heat, with highs in the mid 90s, expected Friday

Published 2 hours ago

    Storm chances return Tuesday night, though the overall risk for severe weather for most of North Texas is low.

    By 8 p.m., some storms may develop to the west and north with spotty showers appearing over North Texas, according to NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell.

    A cluster of storms may impact the area after midnight and linger into the morning. The chance for spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the area until Wednesday but most of North Texas will stay dry, Mitchell said.

    There is the potential for record heat, with highs in the mid 90s, on Friday as things continue to dry out throughout the week.

    The weekend is expected to be dry and warm.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    SkyCams

    Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

