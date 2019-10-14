After more than 45 years, an iconic Dallas restaurant is closing its doors in the West End.

The Spaghetti Warehouse said in a post on Facebook that this Sunday, Oct. 20, will be the restaurant's last day. The West End location is the original for the chain, which has only one other North Texas location in South Arlington, near the Parks Mall.

Meanwhile, the restaurant is asking fans to share their favorite West End Spaghetti Warehouse memories by leaving a comment in their post about the closure. The restaurant will celebrate two memories each week for four weeks, and these guests will receive a $50 Gift Card or a Family Feast for 4 redeemable at the Arlington restaurant.

With just a week to go before the doors close forever, there's been no mention of what will happen to the old East Dallas trolley car located in West End's main dining room -- a popular seating spot for diners over the decades.

Spaghetti Warehouse locations still remain in San Antonio; Syracuse, New York; and in Ohio in Akron, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo.