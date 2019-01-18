Southwest Plane Runs off Runway at Omaha Airport

Southwest Airlines says flight #1643 from Las Vegas to Omaha ran off the runway while taxiing to the terminal on Friday. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Southwest Airlines says 150 customers and six crew members were on board at the time.

The initial investigation shows that the Boeing 737-800 slid onto a runway overrun area after landing and while taxiing to the terminal.

There are no reports of any injuries. The customers were transported to the terminal on buses. Employees are now working to get everyone's luggage off the plane and to the terminal.

Eppley Airfield is currently closed and all flights are suspended as the investigation continues.

Southwest Airlines says it is working with the Omaha Airport Authority on the investigation and will release further details as soon as they are available.

