After landing a plane with a failed engine, Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults has returned to the skies again. But, she said, very little of her life since that flight in April has been routine.

She has visited President Donald Trump at the White House. She has been interviewed on 20/20. And now, passengers stop her in the airport and ask if they can take her picture.

Shults delivered a keynote speech Tuesday at the National Retail Federation's annual loss protection conference at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. It marked her first public speaking event since the emergency landing of Southwest Flight 1380.

