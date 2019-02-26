The union representing Southwest Airlines' 10,000 pilots is injecting itself into the escalating war of words between the Dallas-based carrier and its mechanics.

In a strongly worded message, pilots union president Jon Weaks accused Southwest Airlines of creating "unnecessary fear and safety concerns in our passengers and the flying public" by declaring an operational emergency. He suggested the company simply wants to outsource more maintenance work because of a "myopic focus on cost control."

"The last few weeks have highlighted how poorly upper management at Southwest Airlines is performing, how it truly views labor, how ineffective its communication and execution of our daily operation are, and how everyone at OUR airline should be concerned," Weaks wrote in his message.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients