Southwest Airlines Pilots Blame Company for Stoking 'Unnecessary Fear' in Flying Public - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Southwest Airlines Pilots Blame Company for Stoking 'Unnecessary Fear' in Flying Public

By Paul O'Donnell - The Dallas Morning News

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Southwest Airlines Pilots Blame Company for Stoking 'Unnecessary Fear' in Flying Public
    NBC 5 News
    Southwest Airlines (File Photo)

    The union representing Southwest Airlines' 10,000 pilots is injecting itself into the escalating war of words between the Dallas-based carrier and its mechanics.

    In a strongly worded message, pilots union president Jon Weaks accused Southwest Airlines of creating "unnecessary fear and safety concerns in our passengers and the flying public" by declaring an operational emergency. He suggested the company simply wants to outsource more maintenance work because of a "myopic focus on cost control."

    "The last few weeks have highlighted how poorly upper management at Southwest Airlines is performing, how it truly views labor, how ineffective its communication and execution of our daily operation are, and how everyone at OUR airline should be concerned," Weaks wrote in his message.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

    [NATL] S. Carolina Pediatrician to Stop Seeing Unvaccinated Patients

    A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. 

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices