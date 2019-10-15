Travelers wait at the Southwest Airlines Co. bag drop inside Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines is saying so long to its senior discount.

The Dallas-based airline announced on its website that it will phase out its senior fares as of Dec. 11, 2019.

"Our Customers mean everything to us. We're committed to providing friendly, reliable service and low fares with heart. You’ll still get all that with our other fare features," the message said.

Southwest says all customers have access to many of the discount's features through other ticket options.

Right now, discounts for travelers age 50 and up are still available through American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines and United Airlines.