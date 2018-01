Dallas police say someone opened fire on a Southwest Airlines employee shuttle bus early Thursday morning. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Dallas police say someone opened fire on a Southwest Airlines employee shuttle bus early Thursday morning.

According to police, the bus was heading southbound on Denton Drive when bullets from a passing car shattered a window on the driver's side at about 3 a.m.



The driver, the only person on board the bus, was not hurt.

No further information was released.