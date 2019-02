Given the events of recent days, Southwest Airlines officials might very well "wanna get away," as the company's advertising slogan goes.

Computer glitches, as well as mechanical issues and weather, led to myriad delays and resulted in a not-so-pleasant two weeks for the Dallas-based airline.

Those headaches led CEO Gary Kelly to issue a letter to "All Southwest Warriors," asking employees to stand strong and press on.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett