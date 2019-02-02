Southwest Airlines Adding Dallas Route to This Texas Destination for First Time in 30 Years - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Southwest Airlines last flew the route in 1986

By Conor Shine - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Southwest Airlines is charting a course for a Texas destination it hasn't served in more than 30 years.

    The Dallas-based carrier announced this week that it plans to fly from Dallas Love Field to Corpus Christi International Airport, a route it hasn't flown nonstop since 1986. Flights will operate once per week on Saturdays, beginning Aug. 10.

    Corpus Christi is a gateway to tourist destinations along the Gulf Coast, including Port Aransas, Mustang Island and North Padre Island.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

