Southwest Airlines is charting a course for a Texas destination it hasn't served in more than 30 years.
The Dallas-based carrier announced this week that it plans to fly from Dallas Love Field to Corpus Christi International Airport, a route it hasn't flown nonstop since 1986. Flights will operate once per week on Saturdays, beginning Aug. 10.
Corpus Christi is a gateway to tourist destinations along the Gulf Coast, including Port Aransas, Mustang Island and North Padre Island.
