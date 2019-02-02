Southwest Airlines is charting a course for a Texas destination it hasn't served in more than 30 years.

The Dallas-based carrier announced this week that it plans to fly from Dallas Love Field to Corpus Christi International Airport, a route it hasn't flown nonstop since 1986. Flights will operate once per week on Saturdays, beginning Aug. 10.

Corpus Christi is a gateway to tourist destinations along the Gulf Coast, including Port Aransas, Mustang Island and North Padre Island.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video