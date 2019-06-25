Southlake Robbery Initiates Store Lockdown

Southlake Police Department need the public’s help in identifying two robbers. The robbery occurred on June 6 around 1:40 p.m. in the Gap and Gap Kids store located in Town Square at 167 Grand Avenue.

According to the Southlake Department of Public Safety, a man and a woman entered the store and looked around at merchandise. The security camera footage showed the woman enter the employee break room and look around before she reached into an employee’s purse and took a wallet. The woman grabbed another wallet on her way out of the room.

An employee stopped the woman as she exited the room and asked if she needed help. The robber said that she was looking for her "child niece, because she's missing." The employee initiated Code Adam, which puts the store on lock-down until they can find the missing child. The male and female robbers acted like they were searching for the child. Store employees and other customers also helped in the search.

The female robber later said that the child was outside, canceling the lock-down. The man and woman left the store and police say they went to Irving where they purchased almost $700 in gift cards.

Police describe the female as approximately 5'7" and 160 pounds. She wore a white headband, gray leggings, gray shirt and carried a tan handbag. The male is approximately 6'2" inches and 170 pounds. He wore a red Adidas cap, black Adidas shirt, jeans and white shoes.

If you recognize the robbers, contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or 817-748-8915. You can also contact Southlake Police Department anonymously on their social channels.