Southlake police are warning parents to talk with their children after finding more than 200 colorful ecstasy tablets, 100 grams of marijuana and a gun.

About 9 a.m. Wednesday, traffic officers saw a black four-door Chrysler 300 run a stop sign near Village Center to the eastbound State Highway 114 service road, Southlake police said.

Police found that the driver had an arrest warrant for theft from Arlington police. He was placed under arrest. Officers also found the overwhelming smell of marijuana and while searching the car, they found a secret compartment in the trunk, police said.

They also found a handgun, approximately 100 grams of marijuana and 212 ecstasy tablets. The driver was also charged with a possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Southlake police wrote on Facebook: "Parents, LOOK at this Ecstasy. They’re so super colorful and in the shape of Homer Simpson, or imprinted with James Bond, MTV, and other 'fun' brands, clearly marketed towards your kids. They look like candy or Flintstones vitamins. Sickening.

Take this time out to talk to your kids about drugs and remind them to never ever eat or drink anything that they don’t know what it is. Great job to our Traffic officers for getting this stuff off the street today!"