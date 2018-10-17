Southlake Parade Cancelled, Carnival Moved Inside

The Carroll High School Homecoming Parade set for Wednesday on the Southlake Town Square was cancelled because of rainy weather.

But living up to this year's ironic theme -- "The show must go on" -- the homecoming carnival will be moved inside Carroll Senior High School from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A pep rally will follow at 7 p.m.

"It's disappointing but we're making the most out of it," said student council vice president Anika Shaw.

The carnival will take place in the west gym and the rally will be in the main gym, school officials said.

"Definitely when we found out yesterday it was a bummer," said student council president Jack Tucker. "But I knew that we were going to come together and still make the most out of it and make the event go on."

The event usually draws 4,000 to 5,000 people and is a fundraiser for student groups, said Southlake Carroll spokeswoman Julie Thannum.

The homecoming football game will be Friday night at Dragon Stadium when Carroll takes on Fossil Ridge.