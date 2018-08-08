Southlake police arrested two women under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated and chronicled part of the night on Twitter.

Around 12:40 a.m., two vehicles traveling east on Southlake Boulevard reportedly collided. The first vehicle, driven by Taylor Berlingeri, lost control and sideswiped the other vehicle, driven by Hayley Hollenga, according to police.

Both women were arrested after investigation.

Taylor's car ending up crossing the median into oncoming traffic; going airborne after entering a flowerbed; and landing in a small retention pond, where her vehicle began to submerge.

Taylor was able to swim out of the vehicle. Officers found her walking Southlake Boulevard.

No other individuals were harmed during the incident.

The Grapevine Dive Team assisted Southlake police in searching for others who were potentially submerged.

