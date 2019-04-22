Southlake Couple Get 7 Years in Prison Each for Enslaving Guinean Girl - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Southlake Couple Get 7 Years in Prison Each for Enslaving Guinean Girl

By Associated Press

Published 26 minutes ago

    Tarrant County Sheriff's Department
    Mohamed Toure (left) and Denise Cros-Toure (right)

    A Southlake couple has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison each for enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years.

    A federal judge in Fort Worth sentenced Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure each to two seven-year terms and one five-year term, all sentences to be served concurrently.

    The 58-year-old couple must also serve three years of supervised released upon completion of their prison terms and pay their victim $288,000 in restitution. They also will be deported to Guinea.

    Trial evidence showed the Toures brought the girl, then aged at least 5 years but perhaps as old as 13, from her rural Guinean village in 2000. They forced her to work without pay in their home until she fled and alerted authorities.

