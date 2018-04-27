A North Texas couple is accused of bringing a young African girl to their Southlake home and forcing her to work for them for more than a decade before she was able to escape, prosecutors say.

Mohamed Toure and Denise Florence Cros-Toure, both 57, appeared in federal court Thursday in Fort Worth to hear charges of forced labor.

According to court documents, the girl was forced for 16 years to do chores like cleaning, cooking, painting, laundry and yard work. The child, born in Guinea, was also tasked with caring for the couple's five children, all without pay, prosecutors allege.

The girl was not allowed to attend school and had her identifying documents taken from her, an affidavit read.

Want to Spend a Night in Jail? It Just Takes $40

Want to spend the night in the slammer? Minnesota's Chisago County Sheriff's Office can help make it happen. The department is letting people stay overnight inside the new Public Safety Center to see the facility and help deputies train before inmates arrive. It just costs $40 per person. (Published 28 minutes ago)

She managed to escape the home in August of 2016 with the help of former neighbors.

Toure and Cros-Toure, also from Guinea, each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The girl told investigators that prior to arriving in Texas in 2000, she had lived with her family in a one-room, mud hut with a thatched roof and no electricity. Her father was a farmer and her mother sold produce to support her family, the affidavit read.

