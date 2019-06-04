Southlake Carroll's high-kicking dance team is making it's national TV debut Tuesday night, appearing on NBC's hit talent show 'America's Got Talent.'

The Emerald Belles dance team is known for their eye-popping choreography and signature jump-splits.

Video of their performances have gone viral -- and when we say viral, we're not just talking a few thousand views.

The video below from a 2017 dance competition has been viewed more than 3.5 million times!

And since we find their dancing to be mesmerizing, check out the 2018 dance competition, since February it's had more than 1.4 million views.

Is it just us, or does the floor look like it's moving when the entire squad starts the high kicks?

The Emerald Belles have talent, but do they have what it takes to win the $1 million price? See what the judges say on 'America's Got Talent' at 7 p.m. tonight.

And if you like to cheer for the Lone Star State, singer-rapper Joseph Allen originally from Killeen, Texas -- who now goes to school in Phoenix is on the show.