Southern Baptist Leader Removed From Fort Worth Seminary

A Southern Baptist leader in Fort Worth has been fired for the way he handled an allegation of sexual abuse against a student, officials say.

The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary's board of trustees said in a statement Wednesday that it had fired its former president, Paige Patterson, citing new information received about an incident earlier in Patterson's career.

The firestorm around Patterson started early this spring when comments he made about abused women came to light. According to The Washington Post, Patterson "allegedly encouraged a woman who said she had been raped" not to go to the police, but to instead forgive the man who raped her.

The woman said the incident occurred in 2003 while she was studying at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina, according to The Post. Patterson's 11-year tenure as president at the seminary ended in 2003.

The Post reported its story on May 22. The next day, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary's board of trustees met and announced Patterson would be removed as president, but early the next day said he would stay on president emeritus, according to NBC 5's media partner, The Dallas Morning News.

In addition to revoking his new title Wednesday, the board of trustees' statement said it rescinded an invitation to Patterson to continue as a theologian-in-residence and ended his compensation.

Dr. Jeffrey Bingham will continue in the role of interim president, which he assumed after the May 22 meeting.