Paige Patterson was recently removed from his position as president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

After a marathon closed executive session that lasted into the early morning Wednesday, the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary has ousted Southern Baptist leader Paige Patterson as president. He will stay on campus as president emeritus, according to a statement released after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The trustees began their emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon and quickly moved into a closed session. While in that session, The Washington Post published new accusations against Patterson in what some are calling the #MeToo moment of conservative Christianity.

