South Texas Police Chief Jailed on Domestic Violence Charge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

South Texas Police Chief Jailed on Domestic Violence Charge

By The Associated Press

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    South Texas Police Chief Jailed on Domestic Violence Charge
    Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office via AP
    This undated photo provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shows Hidalgo Police Chief Rodolfo "Rudy" Espinoza. Espinoza has been arrested after his common-law wife said he assaulted her.

    The police chief in a South Texas city has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

    Records show Hidalgo police Chief Rodolfo "Rudy" Espinoza was booked into Hidalgo County jail Thursday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was arrested by Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies. Jail records did not list an attorney for Espinoza.

    Sheriff's office spokeswoman Jena Pacheco says Espinoza will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

    The Monitor reports that City Manager Julian Gonzalez suspended Espinoza in October while the city investigated allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace and potential conflicts of interest. Gonzalez did not immediately reply to a message from The Associated Press on Thursday.

    Transformer Explosion Casts Eerie Blue Light in New York Skies

    [NATL] Transformer Explosion Casts Eerie Blue Light in New York Skies

    A transformer explosion in Queens created a buzz on social media when it caused the skies above New York City to glow bright blue.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hidalgo is a city of about 14,000 people located on the border with Mexico.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices