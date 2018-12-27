South Texas Police Chief Jailed on Domestic Violence Charge

This undated photo provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shows Hidalgo Police Chief Rodolfo "Rudy" Espinoza. Espinoza has been arrested after his common-law wife said he assaulted her.

The police chief in a South Texas city has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Records show Hidalgo police Chief Rodolfo "Rudy" Espinoza was booked into Hidalgo County jail Thursday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was arrested by Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies. Jail records did not list an attorney for Espinoza.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Jena Pacheco says Espinoza will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

The Monitor reports that City Manager Julian Gonzalez suspended Espinoza in October while the city investigated allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace and potential conflicts of interest. Gonzalez did not immediately reply to a message from The Associated Press on Thursday.

Hidalgo is a city of about 14,000 people located on the border with Mexico.