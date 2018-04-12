South Texas Man Cited for Hunting Rattlesnakes

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, CA - MAY 15: A red diamondback rattlesnake lies coiled among the rocks in the hour before a totally eclipsed moon rises over the desert on May 15, 2003 in Joshua Tree National Park, California. It has been three years since North Americans last witnessed the moon completely darkened by the earth's shadow. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Texas Game Wardens in far south Texas cited a man they said repeatedly hunts for rattlesnakes.

Zapata County game wardens stopped a truck at about 1 a.m. on March 25th and encountered a man who had an "extensive history" of game and fish violations, according to officials.

The game wardens issued two citations and seized two rattlesnakes. The wardens said when they were going to check the man's house for anymore illegally captured snakes, the man picked up another rattlesnake after receiving his earlier citation.

Wardens issued additional citations for hunting from a public roadway and seized 11 more rattlesnakes from his residence.