South Oak Cliff High School is preparing for football season while their own practice fields are off limits. It's a unique challenge they say won't deter their dream of going all the way this season, Friday, August 17, 2018.

On the final Friday before class is back in session, you’ll find the South Oak Cliff High School football team running drills at Kincaid Stadium.

Their normal field back at school is off limits for the season as facilities undergo a complete renovation. So while they attend classes at Valley Fair Alternative School, the team must bus back and forth to other practice facilities across town.

But while the inconvenience and change of scenery would be considered a challenge by some, it’s hardly phasing the team that’s decided this is its season to shine.

“We’re not going to make any excuse going into this year. Our motto is all in, so we’re sliding all of our poker chips to the middle of the table,” said coach Jason Todd.

Todd says over the last several years, his team’s been building momentum. He’s sure this year, they’ll advance in the state playoffs to hold on through December. He and his team believe, they’ll make it to the state championship.

He refuses to let a change in routine shake their confidence.

“We’re not going to make any excuses. We’re going to deal with whatever we need to do to be productive. It’s not going to be an excuse for whether we win or lose, said Todd.

Todd says parents and the district have worked hard to help the team navigate the changes due to the change in facilities this year. He also believes it’s a distraction that doesn’t faze his team.

“A lot of our kids have a lot of bigger things going on in their life rather than worrying about football, so I don’t think this is that big of a distraction for them. They’ve handled this with ease. I think they’re really committed to making sure this season is a great season for South Oak Cliff,” said Todd.

South Oak Cliff’s first game is Friday, August 31st against Skyline.